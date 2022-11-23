Salvation Army serves meals for thousands of people in need Thanksgiving week

..WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR THE WESTERN ISLANDS SPREADING
EASTWARD ACROSS THE REMAINDER OF THE ISLANDS THANKSGIVING...
.A cold front approaching the state from the northwest, will
generate strong and gusty northeast winds across the islands.
Winds will increase over the western end of the island chain
tonight, before expanding eastward across the rest of the islands
early Thanksgiving Day. The potential for very strong wind gusts
continues across typical locations, like mountain ridges and
leeward zones prone to local accelerations and downsloping. In
addition, exposed north through east facing slopes and beaches may
have brief periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately
following the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to drive, especially for drivers in high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Thanksgiving is a special time to feast and gather with loved ones. But not everyone can afford a hot Thanksgiving meal -- as more and more people find they have to tighten the household budget. That is where the Salvation Army is stepping in to help.
Just like any ordinary day, Mel Barrus says her family would probably be eating canned food this Thanksgiving. Instead, the mother of 10 and about a dozen of her family members enjoyed a hot meal made with love by volunteers of the Salvation Army.
"When there's events I take this as my own personal family where I'm able to connect with other people," she said. "I'm able to have that extra help and for my kids to have fun at events like this."
Five hundred people were expected at the Kroc Center in Kapolei, Wednesday, for a pre-Thanksgiving luncheon. The Salvation Army's serving 6,000 meals this week alone to needy families across the islands.
The Salvation Army's delivering about 850 meals this week to seniors, veterans and homeless people in West and Central Oahu.
"People need a safe place where they can come and gather together where they can find hope and transformation and community and love and laughter, fellowship, all those great things that really invigorate the human spirit," said Maj. Osei Stewart, a pastor who runs the Kroc Center of Hawaii.
And on Thanksgiving, for the first time in three years, the non-profit will host it's largest gathering -- serving up 2,000 meals -- at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.
"It's hard to provide a regular meal like this on a daily basis, or even buy clothes for my kids because it's so expensive," Barrus said. "We're really thankful for what Salvation Army does for us."
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.