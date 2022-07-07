Salvation Army seeking school supplies for keiki before back-to-school August 1st

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Salvation Army is seeking back-to-school supplies for keiki-in-need, and will be holding supply drives at locations around Hawaii, Kauai, Maui and Oahu in July and August.
Donate any of the following items at drop-off locations:
backpacks (most needed), colored markers, colored pencils, composition notebooks, crayons, erasers, facial tissue, glue, glue sticks, highlighters, school boxes, paper towels, pencils, pencil pouches, pens (black, blue and red), portfolios, rulers, scissors, small calculators, and wide-rule binder paper.
For more details about The Salvation Army’s back-to-school supply drives and distributions, or to make monetary donations to support the efforts, visit SchoolSupplyHawaii.org.
“We encourage our island communities to step up and help our keiki-in-need as families begin preparations for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The cost of many items on traditional back-to-school lists can be out of reach for many families and our goal is to help make sure each keiki has the supplies they need to succeed.”
Here is a list of current drives, deadlines, and events by island:
OAHU
HONOLULU
The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps
296 N. Vineyard Blvd., Honolulu, HI 96817
• Back-to-school supply drive: Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 21
The Salvation Army Kauluwela Mission Corps is collecting school supply donations until July 21 to benefit keiki-in-need in Honolulu. Donations can be dropped off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. to noon.
KANEOHE
• Windward Mall - Cram the Van: July 23
The Salvation Army Kaneohe Corps is partnering with Windward Mall to collect school supply donations via a drive-thru school supply drive to support keiki-in-need living in Windward Oahu. Drop off school supply donations at Windward Mall to help Cram the Van on July 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event location will be in the Macy’s parking lot of Kamehameha Hwy., near the Leonard’s Bakery “Malasadamobile.”
HAWAII ISLAND
HILO
The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps
219 Ponahawai St., Hilo, HI 96720
• Back-to-School supply donations by appointment: until July 29
The Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps is collecting school supply donations. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To drop off a donation or for more information, call (808) 935-1277.
KAILUA-KONA
The Salvation Army Kona Corps
75-223 Kalani St., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
• Back-to-school supply drive: until August 14
The Salvation Army Kona Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until August 14. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Capt. Raghel Santiago at 808-326-2330 or email raghel.santiago@usw.salvationarmy.org.
KAUAI
HANAPEPE
The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps
4465 Puolo Rd., Hanapepe, HI 96716
• Back-to-school supply drive: until July 24
The Salvation Army Hanapepe Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until July 24. Donations can be dropped Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LIHUE
The Salvation Army Lihue Corps
4182 Hardy St., Lihue, HI 96766
• Back-to-school supply drive: until August 1
The Salvation Army Lihue Corps is collecting back-to-school supplies until August 1. Donations can be dropped off at the Lihue Corps Thrift Store on any Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MAUI
KAHULUI, LAHAINA, AND WAILUKU
• Adopt a Backpack Campaign: until July 15
The Salvation Army is partnering with Maui County Federal Credit Union to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for Maui’s children in need.
o Maui County Federal Credit Union is holding school supplies and backpack drives at each of its branches in Kahului, Lahaina and Wailuku until July 15.
o Donations also can be dropped off until July 15 at the following Salvation Army locations:
*The Salvation Army Kahului Corps
45 W. Kamehameha Ave., Kahului, HI 96732
Drop-off hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, call (808) 871-6270.
*The Salvation Army Lahaina Corps
135 Shaw St, Lahaina, HI 96761
Drop-off hours: Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info, call (808) 661-5335.