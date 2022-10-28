Salvation Army bringing free Thanksgiving Meal back to Blaisdell; volunteer signups available Nov. 1

Volunteers will be needed for everything from greeting and hosting guests to preparing and serving the hot turkey meals. In addition, prior to the event, many volunteers spend time making favors, coordinating donations, picking up food and flowers.
“We’re pleased to announce, with the generous support of Mayor Blangiardi and the City & County of Honolulu, the resumption of our annual Thanksgiving Meal at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving Day,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander, The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “The free meal is open to everyone and no tickets are required. It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, stuffing, gravy, rice, salad, pineapple and a slice of pumpkin pie. It’s really a joyous day for individuals and families to gather and give thanks.”
There are other ways to support the event:
Customers at both Anna Miller's Pearlridge and Zippy's location on Oahu can purchase a pumpkin pie that will be served at the Thanksgiving Meal.
The Thanksgiving event is presented by “Love Beyond Partners” Dominos Hawaii and KSSK Hawaii. Additional support provided by the following: “Golden Bell Partner” Nareit Hawaii; “Holiday Hope Partners” American Floors & Home, Hawaiian Electric Industries and Road Builders Corporation; and “Bringing Joy Partners” Bank of Hawaii, Kaiser Permanente, and UHA Health Insurance.
