Salvage plan in the works to remove grounded yacht from Maui's Honolua Bay

...FLOOD WATCH FOR NIIHAU...KAUAI...AND OAHU THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Deepening low pressure west of the state will produce an
increase in heavy showers and thunderstorms over the western
end of the state through this afternoon. Given that soils are
already saturated and streams elevated, flash flooding may
develop anywhere, especially over the island of Kauai.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A plan is being developed to salvage a luxury yacht that’s grounded in shallow waters near Honolua Bay on Maui, according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).
The 94-foot luxury yacht, Nakoa, got stuck in shallow waters nearshore early Monday morning. The yacht belongs to Noelani Yacht Charters. Company owner Jim Jones told KITV4 on Monday that he and his family were staying on the boat overnight Sunday when a line attaching it to a moor broke, setting the vessel loose.
The vessel owner is responsible for removing their own ships when they run aground and to involve DLNR to ensure that as little damage as possible is done to the environment.
The US Coast Guard (USCG) is also involved in the salvage operation to determine whether fuel and batteries need to be removed.
DLNR said they are waiting for Jones’ plan and expect it will involve a private contractor using a tugboat to pull the Nakoa back out to sea and then on to a harbor where it can undergo repairs.
DLNR, USCG, Jones, and Maui County officials have been in contact.
The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) will have to approve the salvage plan, once it is submitted.
The DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) said it was sending a crew out Tuesday morning to assess any possible damage to the reef caused by the grounding. A follow-up inspection will take place after the vessel is removed, DLNR said.
Based on its findings, DAR could recommend fines, repair measures, or both -- at the owner’s expense -- to the Board of Land and Natural Resources, DLNR said.
“This vessel grounded just outside the Honolua-Mokulē‘ia Marine Life Conservation District (MLCD), which has the highest degree of resource protections available under state law,” said DLNR Chair Dawn Chang. “We are coordinating our actions very closely with Maui County, the boat’s owner, the USCG, area legislators, and the salvage company. We want to do everything possible to prevent any additional damage to the reefs in the MLCD or elsewhere in the bay.”
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.