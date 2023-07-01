 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sake master breaks barriers into a traditionally Japanese industry

Stuart Morris holds sake-pairing dinner at Stripsteak in Waikiki on July 14.

  • Updated
  • 0
Caucasian sake master shares how hard it was to break into traditionally Japanese industry

Caucasian sake master Stuart Morris shares how hard it was to break into traditionally Japanese industry. Photo: Stuart Morris

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's a sake master in San Francisco who spent years training in his craft. Stuart Morris loves sake, and wanted to learn to brew the Japanese drink, but as an American, it took a lot for him to break into a traditionally Japanese craft.

Morris brews sake at Shindo Sake Brewery in Yamagata Prefecture, one of the top sake producing regions in Japan. His journey started in 2011 when he met the brewery's managing director, Masanobu Shindo, and asked if he could learn how. (Shindo is such a legend in the sake industry, meeting him was "like meeting NFL quarterback Tom Brady," gushes Morris.)

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred