Sake master breaks barriers into a traditionally Japanese industry

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's a sake master in San Francisco who spent years training in his craft. Stuart Morris loves sake, and wanted to learn to brew the Japanese drink, but as an American, it took a lot for him to break into a traditionally Japanese craft.
Morris brews sake at Shindo Sake Brewery in Yamagata Prefecture, one of the top sake producing regions in Japan. His journey started in 2011 when he met the brewery's managing director, Masanobu Shindo, and asked if he could learn how. (Shindo is such a legend in the sake industry, meeting him was "like meeting NFL quarterback Tom Brady," gushes Morris.)
At first, Morris had to pay his dues.
"I had to go through a lot of, cleaning the brewery from top to bottom for a long time to learn basics," he said.
But he persevered and won the brewers over. One example: There's a part of the brewing process involving koji that requires attention every three hours.
"I would wake up every three hours and beat them [the brewers] to the koji room," Morris said. "They would ignore me. But every time, every three hours, I'd get up and wait for them. Things like that show how much you want to do it. If you have a passion for it, they'll teach you."
In 2019, Morris passed the rigorous Kikisake-shi (Sake Master) certification exam by the Sake Service Institute of Japan, demonstrating his profound knowledge of Japanese sake. He now boasts his own production and collection of premium rice wines, including rare and imported namazake (unpasteurized rice wine), taking him on trips between Japan and the Bay Area, where he works for MINA Group at PABU San Francisco.
He continues to work on producing his own Premium Kurozamon Omachi Daiginjo at Shindo Shuzo.
This reporter points out the irony that white men are thought to have the most privilege in America, but his race was a detriment in Japan. Morris admits he did and still does "have a heck of a time, sometimes. But, I learned passion opens a lot of doors."
Morris is using that passion to proselytize the wonders of sake.
"It's such a beautiful and elegant beverage, and so misunderstood in the US."
It's his mission to extoll its virtues, though he will have an easier time in this state because, in his opinion, "Hawaii and San Francisco have the two best sake cultures in the US."
Morris is coming to Hawai'i to hold a sake pairing dinner at StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant, on July 14 at 6 p.m. The dinner is $155 plus tax and gratuity and is limited to 25 people.
Some of the sakes will be his special private label.
"We're using some sake available at Stripsteak already, but I'm also bringing in some sakes not available in Hawaii at all," he said.
That's something to which sake lovers can say "kanpai."