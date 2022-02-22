 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Safe Access Oahu set to Expire March 6

  • Updated
  • 0
Safe Access Oahu

If the Safe Access Oahu program is not renewed, vaccine requirements could be lifted after March 5.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Maui has dropped its vaccination requirements for gyms, bars and indoor dining -- meaning people in Maui County no longer need to show proof for entry.

The news has many in the restaurant industry anticipating Oahu's vaccination requirement for restaurants, bars and gyms also coming to an end.

"I'm hearing from Maui that it's really great over there. It was a holiday weekend and they didn't have to ask for vaccination cards," Sheryl Matsuoka of the Hawaii Restaurant Association told KITV4.

Safe Access Oahu is set to expire after March 5. While no official announcement has been made, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has said he does not plan to extend the Safe Access protocols.

Manager Paulina Shumake of Oahu Mexican Grill on KalaKaua says staff have had to take up enforcement responsibilities, and it hasn't always been easy.

"It's been pretty rough for our employees to enforce the mandates, especially now with people traveling from states that have pretty loose restrictions or no restrictions at all," said Shumake.

"I have been spat on personally, people have threatened me. Easing it up is going to make coming to work a lot safer for our employees," she added.

Safe Access Oahu has been running since September 2021, following the mayor's order.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK