...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. Seas 6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Leeward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sacred Hearts Academy is hosting its 27th annual Science Symposium after taking a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will be on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Sacred Hearts Academy campus in Kaimuki. This is a free workshop to inspire girls to get interested in professions in-science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM).
A total of 20 hands-on workshops will be offered by experts in the community as well as Sacred Hearts Academy faculty and staff.
Students Kennedy Wardlaw and Alexandra Walawender say they are interested in STEAM professions and are eager to learn more about the different opportunities. They say it is important for girls in the state to be interested in male-dominated fields.
"I'm very ecstatic about this STEAM symposium we need to push women to do a man's job," Wardlaw said.
Those interested in participating in Science Symposium 2023 may register online at www.sacredhearts.org/symposium. Space is limited so early registration is recommended.