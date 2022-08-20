 Skip to main content
Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events

Sacred Hearts Academy Celebrates 113 Years on Oahu With Academy Uncorked Wine Dinner & Mele on the Lawn
Sacred Hearts Academy Celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events.

Sacred Hearts Academy is raising funds for scholarships through 2 major fundraisers this year; the Academy Uncorked Wine event with Food prepared by Chef Roy Yamaguchi on September 24, 2022 at 5pm – 9 pm at the Academy Campus. Makaha Sons will perform at the Uncorked event.

