Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu with 2 Major Events

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Sacred Hearts Academy celebrates 113 Years on Oahu educating young girls. Scott Schroeder, Ph.D is the first man to lead the girls’ school in histor.y Dr. Schroeder was on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about the Academy’s goals, scholarship programs and two major fundraising events.
Sacred Hearts Academy is raising funds for scholarships through 2 major fundraisers this year; the Academy Uncorked Wine event with Food prepared by Chef Roy Yamaguchi on September 24, 2022 at 5pm – 9 pm at the Academy Campus. Makaha Sons will perform at the Uncorked event.
Plus, Mele on the Lawn, on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:30 pm till 9 pm will include onolicious food and crafters selling their art. This is the Academy’s first Mele on the Lawn. Mele on the Lawn, general admission tickets are $15 and students are $10.
So far, 400 people are attending the Mele.
Scott Schroeder, Ph.D, President, Sacred Hearts Academy says, “We really have a focus on stem areas for student development in science, technology, engineering and math. Our performing arts area is very strong . And we just put in a new innovation center this last year. This Includes a 3-D printer and is a place where the girls can take action learning and turn that Into real life experiences."
For more information or tickets to Academy Uncorked and Mele on the Lawn go to: Sacredhearts.org.
