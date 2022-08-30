Sacred Hearts Academy 5th grader aspires to be an astronaut

At Sacred Hearts Academy, the innovation center plus its science, technology, engineering and math programs are inspiring the young to reach for the stars, especially for students like Ivy Tsukayama who is in the 5th grade.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- NASA is getting ready to kick off an exciting new era of space exploration by launching its first mission in the Artemis program.
Artemis 1 aims to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972.
In Hawaii, KITV4 interviewed a 10-year-old Sacred Heart Academy student who is aiming to be an astronaut.
At Sacred Hearts Academy, the Innovation Center, plus its science, technology, engineering and math programs are inspiring the young to reach for the stars -- literally.
“I want to be a model for people to look up to,” says 5th grader Ivy Tsukayama who is an aspiring astronaut. "Other girls, I want them to be able to look up and say that’s possible. I can do it. I want to make a difference. And show new information to the world.”
So why does Ivy want to be an astronaut?
"We can do so much with everything we find in space. It’s not just finding new areas to live on, but finding things we can take from space and use it to our advantage."
And she has a lesson for all of us on earth.
“Right now, earth is not at the best state, so if we can go to another planet, it could be life-saving. If everyone does their part, we slowly but surely make the world a better place. “
And this Hawaii Kai’s girl’s advice for other young people. “Just try your best to make the world a better place, and then we are going to make it a better place. “
The next launch window for Artemis 1 is on September 2, 2022.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.