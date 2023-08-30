RYSE opens new youth sober home in Kalihi

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
.The combination of dry fuels, low relative humidity values, and
windy trade winds, will result in very high fire danger across
leeward sections of the islands today. Any fires that start will
likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning should be avoided altogether until these critical
conditions end.
It is important to note however, that the winds for this event
WILL NOT be comparable in strength to the August 8, 2023 event,
where wind gusts well over 60 mph were observed.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY ACROSS LEEWARD AREAS OF
KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai,
Maui and the Big Island.
* WIND...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to
50 mph. The strongest winds are expected over and downwind of
the mountains and through valleys.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum humidities of 35 to 45 percent.
* IMPACTS...A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity,
and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any
fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A Red Flag
Warning does not predict new fire starts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Outdoor burning should be avoided until these critical conditions
end.
Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can ignite dry grass. Park cars
on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and
cleared.
High winds contribute to wildfire hazard. Delay activities that
could throw off sparks until the wind dies down.
For actions you can take to protect life and property from;
wildfires, visit the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization at;
https://www.hawaiiwildfire.org/home
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Residential Youth Services and Empowerment (RYSE) celebrated the grand opening of their first youth sober home. There young adults, ages 18 to 24, can live together and build a community as they recover from substance use disorders.
RYSE is a non-profit organization that offers services to help youth overcome challenges, such as homelessness and substance use disorders.
The house, called ‘Apapane, is newly renovated with six bedrooms, two kitchens, two living rooms, and four bathrooms. Qualified young adults can stay at the house for up to one year or until the age of 25.
“For the first six months of the youth being here, they wouldn't pay anything at all,” said Angelika Taylor, RYSE housing program manager. “And we're working on actually providing a stipend to them every month, so all they can do is come in, participate in the programs, focus on their sobriety, and just have peace of mind. You know, they're finally off the streets into housing and so they can just focus on changing their lives and we're here to provide those services.”
Taylor said after the first six months free, they'll pay $400 a month for rent until they’ve been living there for one year. Then the rent would increase to $800 a month for the remainder of the time they are living there.
“Finishing up their education, being able to put themselves on a pathway for a living wage career and so this environment that is surrounded by unconditional positive regard is what we believe is the true necessity in order to help to end homelessness for our young people here in Hawaii,” said RYSE Executive Director, Carla Houser.
Houser said the program hopes to purchase more homes as there's a large number of recovering young people looking for shared living spaces. She said right now RYSE is in the process of purchasing land in Waianae.