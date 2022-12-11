Runners from the mainland raced to Hawaii to be a part of the 50th Honolulu Marathon

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt except north winds 15 to 25
kt in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel,
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4)- It's the 50th year for the Honolulu Marathon. More than 27,000 people registered for the event by Thursday. But that's not the final total showing up at the starting line on Sunday.
Organizers say the overall numbers are only up slightly from pre-COVID. That's because there are fewer runners coming from Japan than previous years. But there is a big percent increase in runners from the mainland, making up the difference.
Thursday was the first day for runners to pick up their bibs and paperwork for the Honolulu Marathon. Thousands were set to take to the start line on Sunday. Some find the participants inspiring.
Organizers say there is a 40% increase in the number of participants from the mainland.
"My sister and dad signed up. My sister is doing the marathon and my dad is doing the 10k. I said I might as well, why not," said Leinne Martel. She is one of the late entrants taking a shot at completing the 10k.
Martel tells KTIV4 she has done no training, but she's excited to join the rest of the family in the race.
"I'm jumping right in. I'll be fine. I'll be hurting the next day but that's OK," she said.
"I think she'll do alright," said Leinne's sister, Jennifer Martel.
Jennifer and her father started this tradition for the family.
"I've done 10k's with me and my daughter. We're doing all the states. We're up to 32 so far," said their father, Rene Martel.
They've even convinced her daughter and son to run the 10k.
"In February, my mom texted me and asked if I wanted to go to Hawaii. I was like, 'Yes.' She said, 'Well, you have to do the 10k.' I was like, 'Yes, I will do that.' So I'm only doing the 10k so I can go to Hawaii," said Madeleine Coon, Jennifer Martel's daughter.
The Honolulu Marathon is considered the 4th largest marathon in the United States. There's a one mile, 10k, and the full 26.2-mile marathon.
"I've trained four months or five months for it. Long runs on the weekends. Short runs during the week," said Jennifer.
She says even if she's with a bunch of new runners, it's a bonding experience.
"I'll cheer them on when they're almost finished, I'm not. So, I still have to keep going. I'm going to finish it that's for sure," said Jennifer.
Even with the lower numbers, the Hawaii Tourism Bureau says more than 5,000 runners from Japan were in Honolulu for the race.
