Ruby Mazur Illuminates Waikiki with Rock Legends Gallery

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Ruby Mazur Gallery is now brightening up Waikiki, with its doors open for business.
The visionary behind the iconic 'mouth and tongue' album cover for the 1972 Rolling Stones release, "Tumbling Dice," created covers with Elton John, Ray Charles and others in his prolific years as an album cover artist.
Ruby Mazur is painting now more than ever, drawing inspiration from not only the iconic Jagger-esque logo, which has come to symbolize the golden age of rock n' roll, but also from so many other pop and rock figures of his era.
The gallery is run by Mazur's twin sons, Cezanne and Miro, and features an illumination room where florescent paint is set alight by LED.
"I've come up with this thing when I'm painting with fluorescent paint. We give every purchaser an LED light they can screw into the socket. It makes the painting come alive," Mazur told Good Morning Hawaii.
Mazur has been on the forefront of the NFT craze. Mazur told KITV one of his NFTs celebrating the 50th anniversary of the "Tumbling Dice" album cover, was auctioned off for a cool million.
Mazur has kept a positive outlook with struggles and said one "mouth & tongue" rendering, was inspired by the Stones tune Wild Horses, "I was not going down to cancer," Mazur told KITV, "It wasn't gonna drag me away. I was gonna fight it. I'm still fighting it. And I'm gonna kick its butt."
The three thousand square foot Ruby Mazur gallery space is located next to the Hard Rock Cafe. "All the galleries in Hawaii showcase whales, turtles, sea life. We are strictly rock n'roll. There's not a fish in our gallery," Mazur assured us.