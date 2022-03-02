Route changes, modifications coming to TheBus beginning March 13

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Route changes and modifications for TheBus public transit system is coming to Honolulu.
Beginning Sunday, Mar. 13, select routes along with updates and modifications will go into effect.
The changes are as follows:
Route 2L (Kahala Mall-Waikiki-School-Middle will be Limited)
Monday to Friday
6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Replaces one Route 2 trip approximately every 30 minutes.
Route 2L operates along with the same routing as Route 2 with the following exceptions:
2L will remain on King and Beretania Streets and will not service Hotel Street.
2L will service Monsarrat and Paki Avenues and will not service Campbell Avenue.
2L is extended to Kahala Mall.
Eastbound: from 18th Avenue, right Kilauea Avenue, left Pahoa Avenue, right Hunakai Street
Westbound: from Hunakai Street, right Waialae Avenue, right Kilauea Ave, left 18th Avenue, continue the route.
Route 306 Kalihi Circulator
Route 306 will be implemented on a 9-month pilot basis, which includes an evaluation after 6 months, and will provide morning and afternoon peak period service to the following areas:
Kalihi Transit Center
Kahauiki Village
Farrington High School
Kamehameha Shopping Center
Route 306 will travel in a one-way, counterclockwise loop and have the following routing:
Kalihi Transit Center, left Middle Street, right Nimitz Highway, right Kakoi Street, left Kilihau Street, left Ahua Street, left Nimitz Highway, right Sand Island Access Road, left Auiki Street, left Kalihi Street, left Nimitz Highway, right Mokauea Street, right N. King Street, left Houghtailing Street, left N. School Street, continue on Middle Street, left Kalihi Transit Center.
Departure times from Kalihi Transit Center:
Morning
5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m.
Afternoon
4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m.
DTS continues to evaluate and adjust TheBus routes and schedules to address changes in travel demand and rider needs.
For more information on routes and schedules, please visit www.thebus.org.