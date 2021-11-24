Round top drive scheduled closure for geotechnical exploration work BY: KITV4 WEB STAFF Nov 24, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Department of Design and Construction Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu, Department of Design and Construction (DDC) are announcing the closure of Round Top Drive.The closure is necessary to perform geotechnical exploration work.The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 20 between 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and is expected to run through Wednesday, December 22 weather and conditions permitting.Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area and plan for extra travel time.Access to the driveways along the closed portion of Round tip Drive may be restricted while work is being performed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Department Of Design And Construction Driveway Mechanics Honolulu Work Pedestrian Motorist The City Drive Round Top Highway More From KITV Local Big Island man pulled from water off Maku'u Sea Cliffs dies at hospital Updated Nov 22, 2021 Video Financial advisor Caine Nakata discusses maintaining a budget and not breaking the bank this holiday season 3 hrs ago Local The price of paradise is getting higher ... at the gas pump Nov 4, 2021 COVID-19 The Pantry steps up to feed families in need Updated 2 hrs ago Local Department of Liquor Control offering online certification exam and classes for liquor cards Updated Nov 23, 2021 Local Kula woman killed in rollover crash on Haleakala Highway on Maui Nov 1, 2021 Recommended for you