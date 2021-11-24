Offers go here

Round top drive scheduled closure for geotechnical exploration work

Round top lane closure
 Department of Design and Construction 

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The City and County of Honolulu, Department of Design and Construction (DDC) are announcing the closure of Round Top Drive.

The closure is necessary to perform geotechnical exploration work.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 20 between 8:30 AM to 3:30 PM and is expected to run through Wednesday, December 22 weather and conditions permitting.

Motorists and pedestrians are encouraged to avoid the area and plan for extra travel time.

Access to the driveways along the closed portion of Round tip Drive may be restricted while work is being performed.