Rocky cliff collapses below popular Lanai Lookout in East Oahu By Matthew Nuttle Matthew Nuttle Author facebook Author instagram Author email Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Courtesy: Kiro Sto Courtesy: Kiro Sto Courtesy: Kiro Sto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A large chunk of the rocky cliffside below Lanai Lookout has collapsed, according to photos taken in the area.It is unclear when the collapse occurred, but photos sent in to KITV4 show big fragments of the rock shelf collapsed near the shoreline with an exposed orange-colored section remaining.There have been no reports of injuries related to the collapse. The area is under the jurisdiction of the City and County of Honolulu.Lanai Lookout is a popular scenic lookout located at 8102 Kalanianaole Highway, just past the Koko Head Shooting Complex if you’re heading eastbound.An official with the city and county of Honolulu said they are looking into this incident. No other information has been released.This is a developing story. Check back with KTIV4 for updates. National Asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs also triggered a global tsunami By Ashley Strickland, CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lookout Lanai Photo Geology Photography County Honolulu Shoreline Shelf Lanai Lookout Scenic View Popular Tourist Spot Hawaii Oahu East Oahu Local News Collapse Matthew Nuttle Author facebook Author instagram Author email Follow Matthew Nuttle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Tuesday Evening Weather: March 29, 2022 Updated Mar 29, 2022 Local Libraries close to observe Christmas and New Year’s Holidays Updated Dec 23, 2021 Local State Regulators approve HECO's purchase of a mobile substation Updated Jun 8, 2022 Local Brush fire in Kunia contained | UPDATE Updated Jun 17, 2022 Local North Korea launches at least three ballistic missiles, South Korea says Updated May 24, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect in deadly Chinatown shooting charged with murder Updated Aug 25, 2022 Recommended for you