Rocky cliff collapses below popular Lanai Lookout in East Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A large chunk of the rocky cliffside below Lanai Lookout has collapsed, according to photos taken in the area.

It is unclear when the collapse occurred, but photos sent in to KITV4 show big fragments of the rock shelf collapsed near the shoreline with an exposed orange-colored section remaining.

