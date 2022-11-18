Rock slide closes Piilani Highway near Nuu Landing on Maui By KITV Web Staff Nov 18, 2022 Nov 18, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Pete Alexopoulos via Unsplash Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A rock slide has closed the Piilani Highway near Maui’s South Shore, Friday.The closure was put in place at mile marker 31 around 9:30 a.m., Maui County officials said. That is in the area of Nuu Landing.Officials say only 4x4 vehicles are being allowed to pass through at this time. There is no estimated time for when the road will be re-opened to regular traffic.The Piilani Highway is part of the southern leg of the world-famous Road to Hana.This story will be updated when the roadway is re-opened. Crime & Courts HPD open attempted murder investigation after incident in Kalihi Valley By KITV Web Staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Slide Rock Piilani Highway Highway Transports Official Maui County Road Hawaii Maui Road To Hana Hana Highway Local News Traffic More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Woman caught stealing over 60 items at an Ala Moana area store Updated Aug 12, 2022 News Hawaii consumers and businesses feeling the pinch as inflation hits 40-year high Updated Apr 19, 2022 Local Aina Haina businesses struck by overnight smash-and-grab burglars Updated Jun 21, 2022 COVID-19 23 new COVID-related deaths, 4,075 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Jul 27, 2022 Crime & Courts Head of training at Hawaii Public Safety Department arrested Updated Apr 14, 2022 COVID-19 13 new COVID-related deaths, 2,219 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated Aug 24, 2022 Recommended for you