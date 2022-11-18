 Skip to main content
Rock slide closes Piilani Highway near Nuu Landing on Maui

Road Closed generic
Courtesy: Pete Alexopoulos via Unsplash

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A rock slide has closed the Piilani Highway near Maui’s South Shore, Friday.

The closure was put in place at mile marker 31 around 9:30 a.m., Maui County officials said. That is in the area of Nuu Landing.

