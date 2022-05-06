Roadwork scheduled for May 6-7 on H1 Freeway, Waimalu Viaduct, King Street/Fort Shafter

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Honolulu Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be working on the H1 Freeway Airport Viaduct, the Waimalu Viaduct, and the King Street offramp (Fort Shafter) this weekend, from May 6-7.
HDOT advises motorists of possible delays and lane closures, and to use Google Maps or traffic apps before getting on the road.
The lane closures are as follows:
Airport Viaduct
Up to 3 lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) and Aolele Street/Airport onramp, for deck sealer and surface treatment work.
Saturday night, May 7 – 2 lanes closed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 3 lanes closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Sunday night, May 8 – Up to 3 lanes closed from 4 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
Waimalu Viaduct
Three center lanes closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaonohi Street overpass and the Kaahumanu Street overpass on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., for emergency pothole patching.
Fort Shafter
Full closure of the King Street offramp in the eastbound direction between the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp and Middle Street on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., for barrier work. Motorists are advised to use Puuloa Road as an alternate route.