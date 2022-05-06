 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Roadwork scheduled for May 6-7 on H1 Freeway, Waimalu Viaduct, King Street/Fort Shafter

The Honolulu Department of Transportation (HDOT) will be working on the H1 Freeway Airport Viaduct, the Waimalu Viaduct, and the King Street offramp (Fort Shafter) this weekend, from May 6-7. 

HDOT advises motorists of possible delays and lane closures, and to use Google Maps or traffic apps before getting on the road. 

The lane closures are as follows: 

Airport Viaduct

Up to 3 lanes closed on the eastbound H-1 Freeway between the Joint Base PHH offramp (Exit 15) and Aolele Street/Airport onramp, for deck sealer and surface treatment work.

Saturday night, May 7 – 2 lanes closed from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m., 3 lanes closed from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Sunday night, May 8 – Up to 3 lanes closed from 4 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Waimalu Viaduct

Three center lanes closed on the westbound H-1 Freeway between the Kaonohi Street overpass and the Kaahumanu Street overpass on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m., for emergency pothole patching.

Fort Shafter

Full closure of the King Street offramp in the eastbound direction between the H-201 Moanalua Freeway onramp and Middle Street on Saturday, May 7, from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., for barrier work. Motorists are advised to use Puuloa Road as an alternate route.

