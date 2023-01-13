Roads reopen after Chinatown investigation | UPDATE By KITV Web Staff Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UPDATE: HPD have reopened King Street and River Street roads following a reckless endangering investigation.---ORIGINAL STORYHONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation. Local Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence By Matthew Nuttle No other information has been provided at this time. This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honolulu Police King Investigation Chinatown Honolulu Scene Update More From KITV 4 Island News News Scholarships offered to students and teachers to attend Native Hawaiian Convention education workshop Updated Jun 20, 2022 COVID-19 6 new COVID-related deaths, 5,768 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports Updated May 11, 2022 Local Honolulu launches ‘Virtual Park Activities’ website compiling digital parks & rec activities Updated Apr 8, 2022 Crime & Courts Judge denies bail reduction for accused Manoa-area sex assault suspect Updated Sep 15, 2022 Business Details revealed about former Meadow Gold Dairies property redevelopment Updated Aug 19, 2022 Local Cause of deadly ambulance fire, explosion at Adventist Health Castle still unknown Updated Sep 14, 2022 Recommended for you