Road resurfacing will close section of H2 freeway starting November 28 through Dec. 16

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The H2 Freeway into Wilikina Drive will be fully closed northbound starting on November 28 through December 16 for resurfacing.
The nightly closure, from 9 p.m. - 4 a.m., will start at the Wahaiwa offramp to the Lakeview Circle area.
Residences and businesses will be accessible within the work area on Wilikina Drive. All other traffic, such as emergency crews and TheBus, will be detoured onto Kamehameha Highway.
The Wahiawa offramp will remain open during work hours.
For more information on the roadwork, visit this map.
