ROAD CLOSURES | Honolulu Triathlon race starts on May 15 at Ala Moana Beach Park

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Annual Honolulu Triathlon returns on Sunday, May 15, starting at the Ala Moana Beach Park at 6:00 am.
Event participants will start with a 1500-meter swim, followed by a 25-mile bike along Ala Moana Blvd, Nimitz, to Lagoon Drive, returning to Ala Moana Beach Park, and a 6.2-mile run inside Ala Moana Beach Park. There will be traffic restrictions and closures along the route.
The Bike Course will be held on the Makai (ocean) side of Ala Mona Blvd from Ala Moana Beach Park, Ewa bound, to Nimitz under the viaduct. The bikes will make a 180 U-turn under the viaduct at Lagoon Drive and then back onto Nimitz and Ala Moana Blvd, to Ala Moana Beach Park (MAKAI SIDE).
Ala Moana Blvd and Nimitz road closure begin at 4 am.
Nimitz to Ward Ave will be open no later than 10:00 am.
There will be restricted cross-traffic on Ala Moana and Nimitz.