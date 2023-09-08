Road closed between Kiwila St and Ahe St due to car crash; HPD on scene

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- Kiwila Street and Ahe Street, around Palolo Elementary school, is closed due to a vehicle collision.
HPD is on scene.
One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.
Drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
