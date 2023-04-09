 Skip to main content
Rising number of electric vehicles putting the brakes on AM radio

 Peter Valdes-Dapena

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Electric vehicles often provide a quieter ride, reduced emissions, and lower maintenance costs, but an ever-rising number of makes and models are now missing a longtime staple.

Ford Motor Co. is joining BMW, Tesla and other automakers in not providing AM radio in its vehicles. However, Ford will continue offering AM in its commercial models.

An error occurred