Rising number of electric vehicles putting the brakes on AM radio

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Ford joins rising list of companies axing AM radio from its vehicles
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Electric vehicles often provide a quieter ride, reduced emissions, and lower maintenance costs, but an ever-rising number of makes and models are now missing a longtime staple.
Ford Motor Co. is joining BMW, Tesla and other automakers in not providing AM radio in its vehicles. However, Ford will continue offering AM in its commercial models.
Many consider AM crucial for staying informed on the road, including Hawaii Association of Broadcasters President Chris Leonard.
"I think the concern especially for EV automakers, some of them have chosen to remove AM radios from vehicles due to electrical issues, or interference issues. In the state of Hawaii there are 27 licensed AM radio stations. They provide a very vital lifeline to listeners across the state, especially in times of an emergency," Leonard told KITV4.
"Seven former heads of the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) have recently sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, other options exist for emergency alerts, but AM radio is considered by some as one of the most reliable sources when it comes to receiving emergency updates while driving," added Leonard.
FM stations still remain part of the Emergency Alert System (EAS). Cell phones are also an option, however, internet-based devices can often be one of the first to go down during an emergency, including hurricanes and other forms of severe weather.
Tens of millions of people listen to AM on daily a basis in the United States.
Growing up in the Midwest, Eric graduated from Chicago's Columbia College and began his broadcasting career as a news anchor-sports announcer at WSHW/WILO radio in Indiana. He later moved on to television and has devoted over a decade to working full-time at TV affiliates in several states across the country.