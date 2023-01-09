Rising MMA star Victoria Lee dies at 18

 Skip to main content
Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18.

 angelaleemma/Instagram

Victoria Lee, one of the brightest new stars in mixed martial arts (MMA), has died at the age of 18, her sister confirmed.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," her sister Angela said in an Instagram post Saturday.

