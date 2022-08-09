Rising concrete prices to impact Hawaii construction and development

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity could produce extreme fire behavior on
Wednesday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LEEWARD SECTIONS OF
ALL ISLANDS.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM HST Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trades 15 to 30 mph with localized gusts to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) To make concrete, you need cement, and like almost everything, the price of this material is going up dramatically. Industry experts predict a 30 to 60 percent increase in concrete prices by the end of this year and into 2023.
Construction experts say the dramatic increase in concrete prices could be $200 per cubic yard or more in Hawaii.
“It's going to affect all construction, we have the supply chain and the materials costs," says Karen Seddon, Regional VP at EAH Housing Hawaii. "But then you start looking at interest rates going up. Things like that will also add to it. It’s definitely going to slow development down.”
“There is a direct correlation to some developments being put on hold or canceled all together," explains Paul Kane III, Aloha Marketing Manufacturers Rep. "Just because of the increase in pricing which is directly related to shipping and availability. Especially the more resort communities, what the market is doing right now what interest rates are doing right now, people who had money and were looking at breaking ground and bringing up private structures it’s just not a real good market to do that in.”
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.