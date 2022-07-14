RIMPAC training exercise could end up helping Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KITV) - The world's largest naval exercise, the Rim of the Pacific -- or RIMPAC -- is well underway. Twenty-six countries have come together, yet it may be Hawaii that benefits most from today's drill.
Hawaii resident James Valdez is waiting to be taken away by helicopter. Normally he's a nurse in Emergency at Queen's Medical Center, but this week he's playing a hurricane victim for RIMPAC's training.
“They had us put make up on to mimic the injuries without me having to say my injuries. In a real life scenario, you are not going to be telling them what really hurts. You are really in pain and discomfort,” said Valdez.
Multiple countries including Japan, Korea, Canada, and Germany are participating in RIMPAC's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief drill. The mock scenario includes a Category 4 Hurricane named Kai hitting the area. With Hawaii's location in the pacific, this mock scenario could one day become a reality.
“Heavy rain, storms, and typhoon. Every year we have disasters. So now we need military cooperation to help out,” said Japan Rear Admiral Toshi Hirata. “For planning, we would be looking at things like airfield status, ports, main supply routes, and roads. The reason is we need to manage the flow of critical relief efforts,” said Navy Captain Marc Williams.
Hawaii Healthcare emergency management is also benefitting from being part of the training. “I want to meet new people. Not just the policy makers, but the guy who works in the motor pool who says he has 10 trucks to get out to me. It’s great just meeting different sorts of people with different sorts of resources and figuring how can it help us here in the state,” said Hawaii Healthcare Emergency Management Director Marc Moriguchi.
“We have to make sure everyone is treated accordingly where we can potentially save a life,” said Valdez.
He says the experience has also taught him a lot for when he goes back to work and potentially has to deal with one of these types of situations.
