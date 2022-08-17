Ricochet Bullet Forces Changes at Koko Head Shooting Complex

A ricochet incident at the Koko Head Shooting Complex prompts a firearm restriction. Only 22 caliber ammunition and firearms will be allowed to discharge at the Pistol, Rifle and silhouette ranges at KHSC beginning on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
HONOLULU (KITV-4) A ricochet bullet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex prompts a firearm restriction. Three firearm ranges at the complex will only allow .22-caliber ammunition and firearms to discharge at the Pistol, Rifle and silhouette ranges at KHSC.
The restriction is in response to a ricochet incident, when staff and firearm experts say a high caliber bullet came into contact with a dormant slug within the northern berm of the range.
Nathan Serota, Honolulu Parks & Recreation explained: "The bullet that ricocheted off is one we haven’t seen at the range in a long time that’s why they came to the conclusion that it didn’t hit something and bounce back it actually hit a bullet inside the berm and that dormant slug within the berm is what got ricocheted back.”
The dormant slug ricocheted and damaged a parked car window. No one was hurt. This temporary limitation to 22 caliber ammunition will remain in place until the completion of a berm renovation project to reinforce the back stop behind the northern targets, is complete.
"We want to make sure that the rounds fired at Koko Head shooting complex …stay within the complex as much as possible," says Serota. "The other thing we are doing to reduce any stray bullets getting out of the crater eye brows on the roof overhanging roof discourages people from shooting at a higher."
About 70,000 people each year use the Koko Head Shooting Complex.
The renovation project is scheduled to begin in October and will take about a month to finish.
