Ricochet Bullet Forces Changes at Koko Head Shooting Complex

Ricochet Bullet Forces Changes at Koko Head Shooting Complex

A ricochet incident at the Koko Head Shooting Complex prompts a firearm restriction. Only 22 caliber ammunition and firearms will be allowed to discharge at the Pistol, Rifle and silhouette ranges at KHSC beginning on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. 

HONOLULU (KITV-4) A ricochet bullet at the Koko Head Shooting Complex prompts a firearm restriction. Three firearm ranges at the complex will only allow .22-caliber ammunition and firearms to discharge at the Pistol, Rifle and silhouette ranges at KHSC.

Beginning on Wednesday, August 24 only .22 caliber ammunition and firearms will be allowed for use at the Kokohead shooting complex.

