Richard Bissen to become next Maui County mayor

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County will soon have a new mayor after retired judge Richard Bissen clinched the position from incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino.
The music was blaring at Bissen’s watch party Tuesday night as election returns came in. Even Bissen took to the stage singing a Maui classic "Haleakala" as his wife, Isabella, performed a hula.
During KITV4’s interview with Bissen after the first print out, he explained his campaign mantra "Kama'aina Prosperity" — which means ensuring residents have affordable housing, livable wages, and caring for Maui's natural resources.
Bissen's campaign website outlines how he plans to tackle hot button issues here on the island — including housing. One solution mentioned is repurposing vacant commercial spaces into dwellings.
Another issue was tourism. And to address that, Bissen suggests imposing travel limits on the popular Road to Hana, with a potential toll booth for tourists.
Bissen served as a circuit judge for more than three decades. KITV4 asked him how he believes that experience will inform his decision making as mayor.
"I know the human condition. That's really the biggest thing I know. I've dealt with juvenile issues. I've dealt with drug issues. I've dealt with domestic violence issues, and some of that that we've done was sort of groundbreaking at the time. And so I'm prepared to think outside of the box, be open to lots of good ideas from other people. I believe our solutions will come from our community," he said.
Bissen attended Wailuku's Saint Anthony High School then went on to earn a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Santa Clara. He then graduated from the William S. Richardson School of Law and the University of Hawaii at Manoa with a law degree.
In 2021, Bissen received the Jurist of the Year award and state courts recognize Dec. 30 as Judge Richard T. Bissen Jr. Day. Bissen has been married to his wife Isabella for 26 years and has three daughters and three grandsons.