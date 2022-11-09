 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richard Bissen to become next Maui County mayor

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Bissen

KITV4's A'ali'i Dukelow is live on election night from Kahului, Maui with new Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui County will soon have a new mayor after retired judge Richard Bissen clinched the position from incumbent Mayor Michael Victorino.

The music was blaring at Bissen’s watch party Tuesday night as election returns came in. Even Bissen took to the stage singing a Maui classic "Haleakala" as his wife, Isabella, performed a hula.

KITV4 talks with Mayor Michael Victorino following midterm loss to Richard Bissen

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred