Rich Miano encourages U.H. fans to support new head football coach Timmy Chang

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- While there is mixed reaction to Timmy Chang being picked to lead the University of Hawaii football program, many people are excited to throw their support behind the former star quarterback.
Chang was named the team's new head coach on Saturday.
Former U.H. football assistant coach Rich Miano initially supported his mentor, June Jones, in his bid to return to U.H. as head coach. But with Chang accepting the job offer, Miano says he now supports Chang and encourages everyone to do the same.
"It's an exciting day for Hawaii whenever a native son gets an opportunity to live out his dreams. And as we all know he was a record-setting quarterback. He's got a tremendous amount of aloha and he went away and tried to earn his stripes," Miano said. "He's coming back into a tough situation but hopefully his youth and vibrance will have enough energy for this job and I'm sure that's the case."
The Rainbow Warriors recently had an exodus of players under former head coach Todd Graham.
Graham resigned on Jan. 14. Seven days later, Jones declined the head coach offer, saying he could not accept the terms he was offered. The next day, Chang was offered the job and accepted it.
"Immediately, he's going to have to go to the transfer portal and J.C. (junior college) route and get foundational recruits to increase the talent. That's on the playing field. I think off the playing field it's fundraising, it's facilities, it's nutrition for the players, it's the apparel contract. It's all kinds things this job entitles, and hopefully Timmy will be charismatic enough and surround himself with great staff," Miano said.
When asked if he plans to be involved with the U.H. football program, Miano said, "I plan on reaching out to Timmy Chang, not to be on his staff, but to let him know that we, the alumni and former players, former coaches, people in the media because I consider myself all of the above, we're all going to support you.
"It's going to take all of us growing in the same direction. We're going to have our oars in the water. We're going to really have to paddle hard to turn this program around because of the people leaving and because of the financial difficulties and because we're a little bit fractured based upon some people obviously wanted June Jones and some people are very happy with Timmy Chang. So we all got to work together on this, from Hilo to Hanalei, the support of Timmy Chang."
Miano, who served as assistant coach under Jones, was initially interested in applying for the head coach job, but decided instead to throw his support behind Jones. He says he doesn't regret doing that.
"You know you can overcome the lack of facilities and all these other things with a positive coaching staff that loves and cares about Hawaii and that's what Timmy understands, and that's why it's a good choice. If you weren't going to pick Coach Jones, I think Timmy Chang is a guy who can do the job.
"My message is to rally around the guy that's a native son, a guy that's going to need all of our help, a guy that if this program is at a crossroads the only way up is for us to support him whether it's buying a ticket, watching pay-per-view, sponsoring this football team, and just supporting him in general. It's an uphill climb but I think people will eventually if not sooner get over it and realize, hey, Timmy's representing all of us," Miano said.