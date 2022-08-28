‘Revived-Outdoors’ changing the way people experience travel to Hawaii and beyond

Tristan Hamm, founder of adventure experiences company ‘Revived-Outdoors’ is on a mission to change the way people experience travels to Hawaii.
Where a world of geotagging and social media is in many ways ruining beautiful local locations, Revived Outdoors company founder Tristan Hamm is on a mission to educate and inspire the right means of travel through his various humanitarian initiatives on Oahu and beyond to various travel destinations across the United States.
Hamm collaborated with several brands that want to help recover revive people who need a trip to revive themselfves…whether on the mainland or here in Hawaii! These companies are donating to those people bringing them to Hawaii or people from Hawaii vacaying in Utah for an adventure experience All ON THE HOUSE!
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Tristan Hamm, founder of the adventure experiences company “Revived-Outdoors” is on a mission to change the way people experience travels to Hawaii and beyond.
Hamm is using what he learned while living in Hawaii to impact millions of people online and across the world with his Revived Outdoors adventures.
Tristan Hamm, Revived Outdoors,
“My mission is to focus on the spiritual impact that these places can have on people. Infect these people with them. Give back to these people with these trips and experiences,” Hamm said.
“I believe the aloha spirit is really essential to all our trips. It’s something that fills every single person who comes on our retreats. Whether they have a break through by integrating themselves with the animals or if they were rock climbing and overcame a fear of heights,” he added.
Hamm says he is on a mission to change the way people experience travels to Hawaii and to other destinations.
“We take people from the mainland and bring them to Hawaii, and we educate them about the right way to experience Hawaii -- any location not only Hawaii. Exploring not exploiting. Not geotagging,” he said.
Revived Outdoors is now offering free trips to anyone who is in need of an adventure. These are 7-day retreats in Oahu and Utah. Hamm is collaborating with several brands who are sponsoring these revivals.
“To help people who are challenged during COVID, maybe mentally, physically, financially, and actually donate to those people to bring them to Hawaii, bring them to Utah, give them a free adventure experience all on the house. Completely cover their flights, their stay, everything. What they’re brought home with is what really matters. Our goal is to revive people we don’t know what people are going through we are all going through something,” Hamm said.
To apply, search for Tristan Hamm’s Instagram @tristanhamm and nominate yourself or a friend who could use a revival experience. Each month he will announce a free trip winner.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.