Retiring DVAC founder reflects on achievements and challenges ahead.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Domestic Violence Action Center's Nanci Kreidman has stepped down as the CEO of the nonprofit she founded over three decades ago. Her last day as DVAC leader is on Friday, but she will remain on contract as a consultant through September.
Kreidman apoke to KITV4 and reflected on achievements, and spoke about the challenges ahead - not just for the organization, but for our community as a whole.
When Kreidman founded the Domestic Violence Action Center in 1991, she says there was a lot of stigma and secrecy about the topic.
"There's much greater awareness on the problem of domestic violence. But there's still a lot of mythology around the problem of domestic violence. People are still embarrassed, ashamed, and there's still quite a bit of victim blaming," she said.
The needle has moved, but not as much as she'd like.
"It's been a very steep climb," said Kreidman. "The journey has been filled with many, many, many challenges."
Kreidman wants people to understand domestic violence doesn't discriminate, saying, "We cling to the idea that domestic violence happens in certain kinds of communities, certain kinds of people. That has not been my experience in over 40 years."
She says we need better funding for community programs. "Domestic violence is a root problem touching many other community problems," she points out.
In the Legislature, she'd like to see laws that penalize perpetrators for litigation abuse. That's when abusers exaggerate or make up complaints to harass their partner.
"They're dragging their partner into court, filing motions, registering complaints, calling the police - we see that as a form of abuse. It's a way of maintaining control," she said.
She'd like more professionals to be able to spot signs of domestic abuse.
"We need mandatory training for everybody who's am intervenor, not just first responders. Educators, clergy, teachers, healthcare practitioners," listed Kreidman.
Ultimately, Kreidman asks people to be mindful about the problem because, she says, regime change begins at home.