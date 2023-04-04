Retired Hawaii federal public defender weighs in on Trump indictment

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Alexander "Ali" Silvert -- a criminal law consultant and retired federal public defender in Hawaii -- appeared for a live interview on KITV4 Island News at 4 on Tuesday to share his insight on the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Trump appeared in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with a hush money scheme. The indictment was unsealed after Trump was arraigned.
A New York grand jury charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records with the intent to conceal illegal conduct connected to his 2016 presidential campaign.
KITV4: As a former defense attorney what do you see as the biggest hurdles for Trump's defense team?
Silvert: "Well, in a white collar fraud case, it's usually a paper case. And in this case, according to the indictment and the statement of facts laid out by District Attorney Bragg, there's clearly a clear paper trail of the improper payments of $130,000 that ended up with Stormy Daniels in order to keep her quiet before the presidential elections. So there's a clear paper trail showing the illegal payments. The real issue is can the prosecution prove Trump's knowledge and intent in making those payments?"
KITV4: So there's a paper trail but how strong is this case with Michael Cohen as one of the key witnesses -- Trump's former fixer who may have an axe to grind?
Silvert: "According to the statement of facts laid out by the Manhattan district attorney, there are corroborating evidence that buffers and supports the credibility of Mr. Cohen that includes phone messages, text messages, meetings with third parties who can also testify. So there is a whole bunch of corroborating evidence to support Mr. Cohen, so it's not just his credibility alone, but when it comes down to the crucial issue of Mr. Trump's full knowledge and intent, that's going to be the difficult area."
KITV4: You've seen the indictment. There's a lot of legalese. Can you break down the charges in layman's terms?
Silvert: "Essentially it's a very simple indictment. There were nine payments made to Mr. Cohen by the Trump Organization, allegedly on behalf of Mr. Trump, in order to reimburse him for the illegal payments to Stormy Daniels. Every time a payment was made to Mr. Cohen, there were three sets of falsified business records created, and the indictment just basically goes month by month for the nine payments made to Mr. Cohen alleging the falsified documents which is a violation of New York business law."
KITV4: How long could this take to go to trial with all the different motions being filed, and what's the next step?
Silvert: "There are going to be a lot of pretrial motions filed challenging the indictment, trying to get counts dismissed and watering it down. This is going to take a long time. There's going to be a lot of discovery that has to be turned over and reviewed by the defense. This is going to drag out as far as I can tell for more than a year."
KITV4: If you were Trump's defense attorney, what advice would you give him?
Silvert: "One, I would tell him not to talk about the case at all. He's on the campaign trail, and he has a tendency to want to speak out. If I was his defensive attorney, that would be my number one admonition to him is not to talk about the case. Number two, is not to make any threats against the judge or the prosecutor as has happened in the weeks leading up to this because that could lead to further court hearings, and possibly more stringent conditions of pretrial release."
