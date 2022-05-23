Retired adjutant general Joe Logan named as Honolulu's next police chief

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Commission named Joe Logan as the person to lead the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
Logan vowed to improve transparency and media relations and started by holding a press conference on Monday afternoon.
"I am in awe," said Logan standing in front of HPD's headquarters just an hour after being selected.
The commission voted unanimously in favor of Logan. He was selected minutes after the commission narrowed down the choices to two finalists, Logan and retired New Jersey State Police lieutenant colonel Scott Ebner.
The other two finalists were current HPD majors Mike Lambert and Ben Moszkowicz.
Logan moved to Hawaii as a teenager, graduated from Saint Louis School, and spent the past 50 years in Hawaii. He served as a Honolulu police officer, then went on to become adjutant general of the Hawaii National Guard.
He s currently an investigator for the Hawaii Department of the Attorney General. He also works for Hawaii Pacific University as senior director of military affairs.
While an official start date is still to be determined, he did outline what his first steps would be as police chief.
First up is establishing his leadership team. Logan said he wants to bring back Keith Horikawa as his deputy chief. Horikawa retired from HPD two years ago as a major and is now with the Army Reserve.
He also plans to speak with current Interim Chief Rade Vanic about being his number three -- stepping into the other deputy chief position.
"I will lead by example, with humility, and my goal is to motivate, inspire, coach, teach and mentor so everyone within the department can reach their full potential," Logan said.
He added that his short-term goals include earning the trust of the department, rebuilding the trust with the community, addressing officer health and wellness, officer training and education, and recruiting.
HPD currently has more than 300 open positions.
"I want to look at how we're recruiting, what is the budget for recruiting, and then how large the recruiting staff is and if we can accelerate that and make it bigger," said Logan.
He said he'd also like every officer and civilian with the department to be a recruiter.
"I'd like for them to try and bring somebody in to the department either once a month or at least once a year so we can get the numbers up and then we've got to look at the recruiting process."
During his final statement to the Honolulu Police Commission, Logan said his vision for the department is for the next 20 years, not just for the next five, which is the term length for police chief.
"Good luck to Chief Logan. More directed at the rank and file, this is a wonderful opportunity for the department to move forward and we really appreciate your support of this new chief and his administration," said commissioner Carrie Okinaga.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi congratulated Logan and said he is excited to meet with him.
"First and foremost I want to talk about management philosophy, leadership philosophy from my standpoint with respect to internal operations, morale, recruiting clearly, community relations, communications with media and overall belief systems how he looks at the current state of the police department and what he hopes to get done on his watch," Blangiardi said.
Bobby Cavaco, president of the police officers union SHOPO, congratulated Logan and said in statement: "With violent crime continuing to rise, coupled with our severe staffing shortage, we are hopeful that Chief Logan will work collaboratively with SHOPO and the rank-and-file officers we represent to immediately address these challenges."
It's a conditional offer, so Logan will have to go through final clearance before being sworn in Honolulu's 12th police chief.