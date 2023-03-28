Resolution working towards making The Ocean Safety Division its own department

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Division is currently part of Honolulu's emergency services department.
But now in discussion: House Concurrent Resolution 21, which would make ocean safety its own department.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu. * WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. &&
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Division is currently part of Honolulu's emergency services department.
But now in discussion: House Concurrent Resolution 21, which would make ocean safety its own department.
The Committee on Water and Land recommend that the measure be passed, with amendments.
The first responders guard over 200 miles of coastline. They are busy everyday rescuing swimmers and working hard to stop people from going into the water when the surf is dangerous.
Supporters of this resolution say the ocean safety division should be its own department so they can advocate for what they need.
Lifeguards say this would be a positive change and help lead them to receiving funding and resources -- something they say is lacking.
"For its own autonomy and self determination to allocate resources and the betterment of public safety all around," shares Joey Cadiz.
Dr. Jim Ireland says that as director for the Honolulu Emergency Services Department he is responsible for advocating for the two divisions -- emergency medical services (EMS) and ocean safety.
He says his 30 years of experience in EMS helps him understand the division more than ocean safety.
"Perhaps having just a director of just ocean safety would just focus on that so I think there is a lot of potential for benefit," shares Dr. Ireland.
But, adding more staff to a new administration will require more funding -- Something Mayor Rick Blangiardi says will need to be looked into before taking steps towards the separation.
In his state of the city address, Mayor Blangiardi said he is creating a task force to see the potential benefits of forming this department.
"It's time to take a deeper look and seriously consider if EMS and Ocean Safety would be better served as independent first responder departments" shares Mayor Blangiardi.
Dr. Ireland says it's important to look at what's most beneficial for the community and the first responders.
"We want the best for them because we expect the best out of them in caring for the public and saving lives."
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Multimedia Journalist
Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022. She comes from WTHI in Indiana where she worked as a reporter, producer, and fill-in anchor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.