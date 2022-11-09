Residents warned of potential evacuations as a large brush fire burns near Lahaina

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency officials on Maui are warning some residents in the Launiupoko Subdivision of potential evacuations as a large brush fire continues to burn near Lahaina.
No official evacuation order has been issued, but Maui Police officers have been going door-to-door in the upper portions of the Launiupoko Subdivision, warning residents that they may need to leave their homes if the fire continues to move toward their homes.
“Residents in the upper portions of the Launiupoko Subdivision need to be alert to the movement of the fire and comply quickly if an evacuation order is issued,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release.
In their latest update, the Maui Fire Department estimated that the brush fire had burned about 1,200 acres. It was about 40% contained as of Wednesday morning, officials said.
Efforts to extinguish the fire have are being made more difficult by the steep, rough terrain the fire is burning in in the Kauaula Valley. Helicopters have been deployed to conduct water drops.
The fire started on Tuesday and burned along the Bypass from Kai Hele Ku to Hokiokio, according to the Maui County Emergency Management Agency. It initially caused some road closures on the Lahaina Bypass and on Lahainaluna Road, but there are currently no road closures in effect as of Wednesday evening, Maui EMA said.
The Hawaii Red Cross opened a shelter at the Lahaina Civic Center for people who have voluntarily left the area of the wildfire near Lahainaluna, according to the the Maui Emergency Management Agency. That shelter was closed on Wednesday.
Officials are continuing to monitor the fire and say they will have a shelter on standby should the need for one arise.
Four Lahaina area schools were pre-emptively closed on Wednesday due to the fire. The four schools that will be closed are Lahainaluna High, Lahaina Intermediate, Princess Nāhi‘ena‘ena Elementary, and King Kamehameha III Elementary. School officials said that it will be safe to re-open on Thursday. There is no school on Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
