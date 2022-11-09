 Skip to main content
Residents warned of potential evacuations as a large brush fire burns near Lahaina

Lahaina Brush Fire
Courtesy: BKR Vlogs

Maui fire crews are still working to douse a large brush fire that threatened residents in the Lahaina area on Tuesday. At last update, officials estimated the brush fire had burned about 1,200 acres. It was about 40% contained.

LAHAINA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency officials on Maui are warning some residents in the Launiupoko Subdivision of potential evacuations as a large brush fire continues to burn near Lahaina.

No official evacuation order has been issued, but Maui Police officers have been going door-to-door in the upper portions of the Launiupoko Subdivision, warning residents that they may need to leave their homes if the fire continues to move toward their homes.

Lahaina Brush Fire 11/8

