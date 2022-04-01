Residents of Waianae road riddled with reckless driving call for speed humps

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots Kaiwi Channel, 15
to 25 knots elsewhere, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There are no speed humps on the 2-mile long Leihoku Street in Waianae. Residents say they've been pushing to have some installed for years, to no avail.
Joseph Simpliciano, who has been living on Leihoku Street for more than 10 years, said he almost got hit by a speeding car on three different occasions while walking his son home from Leihoku Elementary School, which is right up the road from his house.
Randy Iaea, who has been living on Leihoku Street for 14 years, said the speeding trend is "totally preventable and we're kind of hoping as a start that speed humps will make a difference."
The Department of Transportation Services isn't planning to add any speed humps to the street. DTS said it is working to install bicycle and parking lanes along the street to "...visually narrow the travel lanes to reduce the speed of drivers and better separate different roadway users."
Until they reach a solution, residents on Leihoku Street are asking drivers to slow down in their neighborhood.