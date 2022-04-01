 Skip to main content
Residents of Waianae road riddled with reckless driving call for speed humps

Leihoku Street Speeding

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- There are no speed humps on the 2-mile long Leihoku Street in Waianae. Residents say they've been pushing to have some installed for years, to no avail. 

Joseph Simpliciano, who has been living on Leihoku Street for more than 10 years, said he almost got hit by a speeding car on three different occasions while walking his son home from Leihoku Elementary School, which is right up the road from his house.

"I've seen our kupunas almost get hit by cars, and it's really sad you know," Simpliciano said. "I see a lot of reckless driving, distracted drivers, near misses with kids in the crosswalk."

On top of speeding, residents said some drivers illegally overtake cars while trying to bypass after school traffic. 

Residents see speed humps as the only way to curb speeding on Leihoku Street, but they feel their request is not being taken seriously.

"We need the city to step it up," Simpliciano said. "They need to do a better job listening to the people who actually live here."

Randy Iaea, who has been living on Leihoku Street for 14 years, said the speeding trend is "totally preventable and we're kind of hoping as a start that speed humps will make a difference."

The Department of Transportation Services isn't planning to add any speed humps to the street. DTS said it is working to install bicycle and parking lanes along the street to "...visually narrow the travel lanes to reduce the speed of drivers and better separate different roadway users."

Until they reach a solution, residents on Leihoku Street are asking drivers to slow down in their neighborhood.

