Residents of Kaka'ako high-rise say they were promised luxury, but got leaky fire sprinklers instead

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
At first glance, the 43-story Ke Kilohana condominium in the Ward Village area developed by the Howard Hughes Corporation comes with a host of amenities.
The 2-year-old building on Halekauwila Street is outfitted with modern furniture, a movie theater, karaoke room, as well as a sky lanai overlooking downtown Honolulu.
But occupants of the mixed-use residential condo argue its looks are deceiving.
"Since pretty much the move in, we've experienced lots of issues related to safety and security of the building, resident Vlad Melnik said.
"I don't feel safe living in the building."
From small parking spaces, a railing on the sky lanai residents deem dangerously short, to a 50 percent maintenance fee hike -- some unit owners regret purchasing their homes at the high-rise.
Chief among residents' concerns -- what they consider a faulty fire sprinkler system.
According to Andrew Lee, resident and head of the homeowners' association, three of the five sprinkler leaks at Ke Kilohana occurred over a 10-day span. One happened the day after Thanksgiving, prompting residents to evacuate.
"(The leak) basically flooded everything from the twenty-second all the way down to the fourteenth floor," Lee said.
According to Ken Kasdan, the attorney representing the residents, a competent sprinkler system prevents about 70 percent of high rise fires.
"One leak may be you could say is workmanship, two is unacceptable, and when you're at five in a new building, the sprinkler system is actually deemed unreliable," Kasdan explained.
In his 43 years of litigating towers in Hawai'i, California and Arizona, Kasdan called Ke Kilohana one of the worst he has ever seen.
Under Hawai'i Statutes, developer Howard Hughes is entitled to inspect the building and offer repairs.
"The offer of repairs for this issue has been exactly zero," Kasdan added.
"We've in fact sent a series of letters asking the builder and using the words 'do the right thing' and step up and pay to fix this, and they have ignored those letters," Kasdan said.
Ward Village submitted a statement to KITV-4 stating it is "coordinating with the appropriate experts, building contractor, subcontractors and engineers, and that it is "committed to the health and wellbeing of its residents and the community."