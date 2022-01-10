Residents at Kapilina Beach Homes worry about water flushing contamination residue

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest swell will produce seas of 10 to 12 feet,
increasing to 12 to 16 feet by tonight into Tuesday.
* WHERE...All windward waters, most channels, and Kauai Leeward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
EWA BEACH, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Residents living in Kapilina Beach Homes are still without clean drinking water Monday night. It's just one of the communities affected by the water contamination connected to the Navy's Red Hill Fuel Tanks.
Alongside the homes, yards, and wildlife are signs of the ongoing water crisis.
“We took pictures of the jet fuel sheen that’s on the lagoon right now and it led directly to where they were flushing it directly in to the lagoon,” said Sweet T with Oahu Water Protectors.
The group says the flow is coming from the door-to-door flushing of contaminated water from homes which started just four days ago.
All the water that was being pumped out and filtered went through a hydrant but from there it went right through the neighborhood. There were signs posted to avoid the water, all the while, it was going into the lagoon and ultimately into the ocean.
Residents worry even leftover residue could hurt kids, pets, and families walking through the area.
“I'm more concerned of basically our land and our oceans and our wildlife getting damage by the Navy's incompetence to take care of this problem,” said Sweet T.
They’re also worried it could be a repeat of Aliamanu Military Reservation, where a second round of testing found contaminants still present even after the water had gone through the filtration system.
They say if it turns out that's the case here, dumping water into the lagoon shouldn’t be happening.
“We just want it to stop they need to go back to the drawing board and think of something that is more environmentally friendly,” said Sweet T.
