Residents asked to remain vigilant after new Little Fire Ant colony found on Kauai

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After detecting a new colony of Little Fire Ants (LFA) on Kauai, officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are asking residents to be vigilant and proactive, in an effort to contain the invasive insects.
The most recent LFA colony was found in Wailua River State Park and was confirmed by a sample submitted by a Kauai resident, DLNR said.
Crews with the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) and the Kauai Invasive Species Committee (KISC) surveyed the area and estimated the infestation covers 13-35 acres. The full extent of the infestation has not yet been determined.
“The location of this LFA population is concerning because of its proximity to the Wailua River. LFA can ‘raft’ along waterways allowing them to spread far greater distances,” said Curt Cottrell, Administrator of the DLNR Division of State Parks.
The ant discovery just so happens to fall during October, which is “Stop the Ant” month in Hawaii. During October, officials encourage residents to stay aware and actively participate in combatting the ants.
So in the spirit of the month, the KISC wants Kauai resident to collect ants on their property using a smear of peanut butter on a chopstick. KISC says to leave the chopstick outside for about an hour. The sticks should then be collected and sealed in a plastic, sealable bag and frozen for 24 hours to kill any ants. The sample can be dropped off or mailed to the KISC office for identification.
“Our current priority is to find a solid perimeter of the infestation. After we identify the size and terrain, we begin to develop a response plan, brainstorm management strategies, and list resources needed to address the population,” said KISC Manager Tiffani Keanini.