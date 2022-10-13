 Skip to main content
Residents asked to remain vigilant after new Little Fire Ant colony found on Kauai

Little Fire Ant

KAUAI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- After detecting a new colony of Little Fire Ants (LFA) on Kauai, officials with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) are asking residents to be vigilant and proactive, in an effort to contain the invasive insects.

The most recent LFA colony was found in Wailua River State Park and was confirmed by a sample submitted by a Kauai resident, DLNR said.

An error occurred