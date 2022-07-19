Residents and officials frustrated with Kahana Bay water main break impacts

HONOLULU (KITV4) The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it is working to reopen at least one lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay Beach Park for contra-flow traffic by the end of the week.
Crews are continuing to repair the 30-inch water main break that happened last week.
But some residents say more needs to be done for a long term fix. Karen Styan, Kahana Bay Resident says, “I'm scared. “I think with time, the infrastructure and the high tides -- its going to have an impact on the environment in this area. And I fear for that. I don’t feel the stability in the infrastructure in the roads at all.”
"It’s the 3rd water main break in the last few weeks that has interrupted highway service, it's devastating for people who have to get to their jobs on time, have to get to their dialysis, kids to school," says Rep. Sean Quinlan, (D) Haleiwa – Kahuku. "It’s totally ruining people’s lives."
Representative Quinlan says in order to replace all of these aging pipes, a substantial amount of construction and lots of money are needed. And he adds, much of the City’s transportation budget is going to build the Rail System. "This is another symptom of us being out of sight out of mind...we’re always the last to get repairs, the last to get roadwork, to get pipes fixed. It’s really frustrating.”
The system has lost about 60% of the water supply from the disruption. The Board of Water supply says it plans to have the road opened for contra-flow by the end of the week and water restored by next Sunday.
The Board of Water supply says it is working around the clock to fix this break and until it is repaired.
Residents are advised to conserve water and visitors are being asked to avoid this area because Kamehameha highway remains closed in both directions.
