Residents and a Lawmaker Frustrated with Kahana Bay Water Main Break

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it is working to reopen at least one lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay Beach Park for contra-flow traffic by the end of the week. Crews continue to repair a 30-inch water main break on Kam Highway.

But some residents say more needs to be done for a long term fix. Karen Styan, Kahana Bay Resident, “Im scared. “I think with time, the infrastructure and the high tides its going to have an impact, on the environment in this area. And I fear for that.” Yeah I don’t feel the stability in the infrastructure in the roads at all.” So many main water breaks and people are getting frustrated.”

