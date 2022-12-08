Rescuers searching for missing snorkeler following 'shark encounter' in waters near Kihei

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN
LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Emergency crews are searching for a missing snorkeler missing after a reported shark encounter in waters near the Kihei area on Maui, Thursday afternoon.
Rescuers responded to Keawakapu Point just before noon after a 911 caller reported a possible shark attack about 50 yards from shore.
An official with the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) has only said first responders are on the scene of a “shark/human encounter.”
First responders and officers from the DLNR DOCARE are on the scene attempting to account for all individuals who may have been involved.
The Maui Fire Department (MFD) launched several crews on skis. They also deployed dive crews and MFD Air 1. US Coast Guard aircraft are also conducting aerial searches, according to DLNR.
According to officials, a husband and wife were snorkeling about 50 yards off (beach) around noon when the husband said he spotted a shark swimming around. The husband made it back to shore but his wife was not with him.
Officials say the search will continue until nightfall and will resume in the morning, if necessary.
Shark warning signs have been posted from Manakai Condos to the north end of Waileia Beach.
No information about possible victims, ages, and their hometowns will be released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.