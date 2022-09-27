Repping that blue and gold: Waipahu High School shows school pride as Arthur's Awards makes a comeback

Waipahu High School bleeds blue and gold.
During homecoming week, the students participate in several activities to show school pride. It all leads up to homecoming day.
Students, staff and faculty show off their "Marauder Pride" at the coveted Arthur's Awards, a friendly cheer competition, where more than 2,700 students pack the campus' I-Quad to show off their school spirit.
"Waipahu High School is really, really well known for its spirit, its camaraderie," says Jhanella Gerardo, Waipahu High School's senior class president.
For many, it's the peak event of the school year. The quad transforms into a cheer space, filled with decoration, banners and signs. Each class represents their class name, wearing their class colors and most importantly, their school pride.
"Arthur’s Awards is basically a time for all our classes to unite," says junior class president Jarvia Agbayani. "And for us to unite as a school as well."
HISTORY OF ARTHUR'S AWARDS
WHS student activities coordinator Joy Takara says the annual cheer competition at Waipahu started in 1964, when a class of juniors wanted to boost student morale at the Homecoming football game.
"They created a cheer contest or competition in the stands," says Takara. "They decided they wanted to make a more formal cheer competition. so that’s the start of Arthur’s and what we know it as today."
This year's theme is "Marauders-verse: The Comeback." That's because the annual cheer-off was put on hold for the past two years due to COVID-19.
ARTHUR'S ON HOLD DUE TO COVID-19
Joyce Brumble, the junior class advisor, says she knew the 2020 awards were definitely called off because case counts were high in Hawaii. But the school had its fingers crossed, in hopes of bringing back the tradition in 2021.
"Every time I’ve had to deliver the news, 'This was canceled, this was canceled'... it was hard," says Brumble. "For the second year we actually practiced and we were getting ready."
The students practiced via video-chat, and even held a few in-person, but socially-distanced, practices.
"Just crossing our fingers, that maybe we could have an in person cheer," says Sarah Mae Pecson, sophomore class advisor.
The only class to have experienced the awards are this year's seniors, who were freshman back in 2019.
"Thinking about that gives me chills. I'm getting chicken skin just thinking about it," says senior president Gerardo. "It brings back a lot of memories from freshman year. It just brings a lot of excitement and joy to experience it my last year."
With the return of Arthur's in 2022, it was cause to celebrate.
"I guess for this year it doesn’t matter who wins," says Brumble. "We’re going to be happy. We’ve already won. COVID-19 didn’t take this away from us this year."
COMPETITION
Arthur's Awards begins when the final school bell rings. The students pile out of their classrooms and make their way I-Quad, gathering with their classmates to prepare for the competition.
As the newest additions to the school, Waipahu freshman class president Rhiannon Blas says she's excited to see what Arthur's brings.
"I like to see the creativity and the differences that each class has. Especially this being the first time it’s back," says Blas. "This really is the school where everyone comes together and really reps it."
"You can see everybody is dressed in their gear and you can just feel the excitement in the air," says sophomore president Mariah Cespedes. "Once the whistle blows, I just know that I’m going to feel like 'oh, I’m a part of this legacy of this school and how lucky we are to be having and experiencing Arthur’s Awards."
Each of the class presidents randomly choose what order they'll go in. The administration cues them to begin their cheer, and the classes then have four to five minutes to show off the hard work they've put in during the summer and the beginning of the year.
People from the community are chosen to judge each class on unity, participation, spirit and theme.
"You can really feel that everyone is enjoying it, having fun," says Gerardo. "They're really really trying their best to represent their class and school very well."
The students are not the only ones in the quad. They're joined by people from around the community, inviting some of the nearby elementary and intermediate students and principals, and lawmakers who represent Waipahu.
"We have so much pride in our school. I don’t know how to describe it," says Blas. "We love being here, we love being a Marauder."
"That Marauder Pride is something else. It's on a whole other level," says freshman advisor Florence Hipolito. "Repping that blue and gold, that Marauder Pride, it’s honestly it’s indescribable. I wouldn’t do it justice saying it to you through words. You’ve got to come and see it."