Report: UH Athletic Department already discussing arrangements for hosting 2023 Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (Island News) -- The University of Hawaii Athletic Department is in discussions to host the 2023 Maui Invitational basketball tournament to Oahu after the devastating wildfire in Lahaina.
Several news and sports outlets have already reported that the annual Maui Invitational Tournament is being relocated to Oahu in November 2023.
There are already discussions underway around the Hawaii Athletic Department about some of the logistics involved in hosting the 2023 Maui Invitational at the Stan Sheriff Center on the University of Hawaii - Manoa campus, Island News reporter Robert Buan has confirmed.
One of the considerations right now is the actual playing surface. Trying to keep as much of the branding that creates the look and feel of tournament on TV, we're hearing that tournament organizers would like to have the Lahaina Civic Center court brought in for the three-day tournament.
This is a subject Island News asked Gov. Josh Green about after his address last Friday, and at that point having the tournament on Maui this year still seemed with a viable option.
“It's been discussed. The people in Maui have asked that we have it there. We're of course, going to consult with everybody and make sure that they feel comfortable having, the actual games,” Green said Friday at the capital.
It would appear those voices heard most are those not comfortable about hosting the sporting event so soon after the fires. Still, others including State Senator Angus McKelvey feel like relocating this year's tournament will be a lost opportunity for Maui.
"What infuriated me, I was advocating for a slow return (to tourism)," said Senator McKelvey. "At first they yanked the Maui invitational from Maui completely. So you kill any ability to show the world that the rest of Maui is great for tourism, come on in."
While the timing of a sports event in West Maui is subjective, one conclusive factor is the financial opportunity for local business. Organizers reported that in 2022 the Maui Invitational had an economic impact of $16 million.
This is a developing story. Check back with Island News for more information.