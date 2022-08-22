Report shows more people are pushing retirement past 65

HONOLULU (KITV4) – “Retirement Living” released a report that stated more people are now pushing retirement to after age 65 while many hope to retire between 51 to 60.
A financial advisor told KITV that entering retirement right now is tricky – now that the stock market has had two blows in the past two and half years.
”There is a greater risk and greater challenge that individuals are faced due to the fact that both stocks and bonds have had a trouble year this year. There’s a lack of correlation between the two and that’s what investors are relying on,” said Jeff Buck, chief investment officer, E.A Buck Financial Services.
Those who invests in retirement savings - 76% of them invest in the stock market and 56% of invest in bonds.
Buck said several factors are considered in retirement like life expectancy and cost of living – and both are going up.
Governor Ige signed a bill this summer to a create retirement saving program. Experts said this will increase the number of private company workers to save for retirement.
”Every worker in Hawaii should have access to retirement savings through payroll deductions and that’s a huge step. People don’t realize that you are 15% more likely to save if you have payroll deduction,” said Craig Gima, communications director at AARP.
Hawaii residents retire between the ages of 63 and 67 while many retire between 55 and 62.
Hawaii ranks number one with the highest retirement income needed to live comfortably.
Aina Hain resident, Ty Gurney, said he has been a surf coach on Oahu for 20 years. He said he plans on retiring in a rural part of Montana where the cost of living is much lower. He is 49-years old.
“My job has taken a toll on me physically as I’ve gotten older. I am planning on retiring next year when I’m 50 but property taxes are crazy here in Hawaii. I want to keep my home here but I am looking at homes in Montana,” said Gurney.