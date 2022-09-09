Report outlines 'egregious' overcrowding, other issues at Hilo Community Correctional Center

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A damaging report by the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission revealed unsuitable conditions at Hilo's exceedingly crowded correctional facility.
The report is based on a recent visit to the Hilo Community Correctional Center from staff with the Commission.
The account detailed “egregious” overcrowding in three of its buildings, particularly in the Punahele portion of the facility. The center is said to be designed to fit a capacity of 152 people, but the head count as it stands is 259 -- putting the facility at a 170% occupancy rate.
Aside from overcrowding, the report cited serious safety concerns, lack of basic necessities, and federal detention standards that are not being met, which calls on the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) to address and fix.
A spokesperson with the PSD issued the following statement on the oversight commission report:
“Most of the report details the initial steps immediately taken by the Department of Public Safety (PSD) to address the Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission concerns.
The Hawaii Correctional System Oversight Commission was created in part, to establish maximum inmate population limits at each facility and formulate policies and procedures to prevent the inmate population from exceeding the maximum capacity established by the Commission. The PSD administration has been working closely with and has been responsive to the Commission. Now that the Oversight Commission has hired a much-needed coordinator, PSD will work closely with her to ensure the Commission’s statutory mandates are carried out. We look forward to the Commission establishing policies and procedures, and the Department anticipates receipt of recommendations to address overcrowding, infrastructure limitations, inadequate funding, and any other concerns the commission may have.
The overcrowded and deteriorating conditions at HCCC are nothing new, have been a problem that the Department has expressed concern over for years, and is a matter of public record. PSD works with the court and the Hawaii Paroling Authority (HPA) whenever possible to affect the release of those in the Department’s custody and care who do not pose a danger to themselves and/or the community. It is also important to remember, PSD does not exercise release authority over the vast majority of those in custody. Release authority rests with the courts and the HPA. When an individual is ordered by the courts to be detained in jail, the Department must take the person in custody.
The Department of Public Safety has made no secret of the fact that HCCC is aged and antiquated as are all of PSD’s facilities statewide. HCCC has severe infrastructure and space limitations, which limits what can be constructed at that current location. The Department received funding for a project that is underway to add a new 48-bed housing unit to the current cramped site but adding beds does not completely address the chronic overcrowding. Over the past several years the Department has asked for funding to pursue relocation. PSD will continue to ask for legislative help to relocate in future sessions.”