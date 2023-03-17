Report clears UH of wrongdoing in handling complaints against former football HC Todd Graham

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The University of Hawaii violated no policies, rules, or laws while it handled complaints against former Rainbow Warriors Head Coach Todd Graham, according to an independent report released Friday.
The 570-page report, conducted by College Sports Solution (CSS), found that there was no criminal behavior nor violations to the NCAA, the Mountain West Conference, or Big West Conference rules and regulations.
The full CSS report is included in a PDF at the bottom of this article.
The UH Board of Regents (BOR) hired CSS to conduct an investigation into the UH football program. CSS is an athletic consulting company based in Georgia.
During a Senate Committee hearing in January 2022, several players claimed there was a toxic culture because of Graham, which they said led to a lack of morale. Some players even claimed Graham verbally lashed out at them.
As requested by the BOR, the report also included a list of recommendations for improvement, including better communication with student athletes, improved mental health support, establishing department-wide behavioral standards for all coaches, and more.
The UH Board of Regents is set to discuss the report, and steps moving forward, on Mar. 23.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.