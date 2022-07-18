 Skip to main content
Repair work to Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay could last "a couple of weeks," BWS says

  • Updated
  • 0
Kahana Bridge Collapse

KAHANA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Repair work to Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay is expected to take longer than first estimated. Now, Honolulu officials say the fix could take at least two weeks.

The road was damaged when a 30” water main ruptured over the weekend near Kahana Bay Beach Park. The break forced authorities to shut down Kamehameha Highway between Kahana Valley Road and Trout Farm Road.

In an update on the situation released Monday, Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) officials said they expect repairs on both the road and the water main to last “a couple of weeks.”

The broken water main is expected to cause a water service disruption to several communities in the area, according to the BWS.

Officials say potential low pressure and/or no water impacts would be in the upper elevations from Kailua to Waimanalo. Lower Maunawili Valley area from Auloa Road to the end of Lunaai Street is expected to be the first area impacted followed by Maunawili Neighborhood Park along Ulupii Street down to Uluoa Street.

“We are working to make adjustments to the system and hope this will address some of the low-pressure areas, but we are urgently requesting conservation and to only use water for cooking and personal hygiene. This will help us maintain some level of water in the reservoirs serving these areas,” BWS officials said in an update Monday morning.

Crews were able to restore water service to families on Trout Farm Road and along Kamehameha High after setting up a bypass in the area.

Luckily, BWS said the structural integrity of the bridge is not compromised. Unfortunately, damage to the road on the Kahuku side of the bridge was extensive and will need to be secured before a contraflow lane can be installed.

Pedestrians can still pass through the area with a BWS escort.

TheBus will operate two shuttles at the road closure site in Kahana. These two shuttles will connect passengers to regular Route 60 services currently turning around near Keneke’s at Punaluu to Haleiwa and the Kaaawa Fire Station to Kaneohe and Honolulu.

TheBus emergency shuttles will operate during regular operations hours on Route 60 on weekdays, Saturdays, and Sundays until further notice.

Tap here to follow along with updates from the BWS.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com



Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

