Rep. McDermott of 'Ewa Beach announces bid for U.S. Senate, pledges to shut down Red Hill fuel farm

"It's got to be shut down, period," McDermott said. "That's the difference between me and my opponent. He won't say that. none of them (the Hawai'i delegation) have."
McDermott criticized the Hawai'i delegation for backing the state Department of Health's order to defuel the fuel facility, claiming the Navy could apply for a permit to reuse it in the future.
Schatz responded to the argument with the following statement:
“The entire Hawai'i congressional delegation is unified behind the order to defuel Red Hill, and we are working together to see that it is implemented. It’s essential to keep partisan politics out of this public health and environmental emergency.”
McDermott argued he is the "only elected official to come out with a plan," which involves transferring 25% of the Red Hill fuel to on-island refineries and shipping the other 75% to defense facilities across the Pacific.
"South Korea, Guam, Australia, the Philippines, our allies. By the way that's closer to the potential hot spots that we may have a conflict," McDermott added, saying he plans to share his proposal with Navy leadership.
When asked to comment on McDermott's candidacy, Schatz sent the following statement to KITV4:
"I welcome Bob to the race for U.S. Senate. We served together in the legislature so we know one another as colleagues and people. I am proud of the work that we have done and look forward to sharing more about our efforts to bring federal funds home for the economy, for infrastructure, and for fighting climate change. I thank Bob and his family for giving the voters a choice, and look forward to the race.”