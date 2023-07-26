Rep. Jill Tokuda shares behind-the-scenes of living in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) -- Making good on a decades-long promise. That's what U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda has done for her younger self after moving to D.C. from Hawaii with her family.
KITV4's Rick Quan was able to visit her office and see how she's making the adjustment to living in Washington D.C.
When Tokuda was at Castle High School, her first trip to the mainland was to Washington DC.
While walking through the Capitol she remembers putting her hand on a desk and whispering that she would be back one day. And sure enough now thirty years later, here she is.
"There's this surrealness of realizing that's where I get to work. That's where I get to be a part of, so I would say almost daily, there are those kind of pinch me, chicken skim moments where you realize, I got here."
But despite the many miles and major six-hour time difference, she still keeps memories of Hawaii in her office. Her favorite office item? A painting by local artist Brook Parker of eight Hawaiian warriors.
"I've always had this one painting I wanted up," says Tokuda. "I literally have eight Hawaiian warriors sitting behind me during all my meetings. They got my back and you know so many people have commented on the power and just the strength that they feel from it. They love it."
Despite being nearly five thousand miles away from Hawaii, Tokuda is determined to stay connected to her both her family and her constituents.
"Never forget where your home is, its where your family is, its where the people you love are, the community you're attached to."