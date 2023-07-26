 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rep. Jill Tokuda shares behind-the-scenes of living in D.C.

  • Updated
  • 0

While walking through the Capitol Tokuda remembers putting her hand on a desk and whispering that she would be back one day. And sure enough now thirty years later, here she is.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) -- Making good on a decades-long promise. That's what U.S. Representative Jill Tokuda has done for her younger self after moving to D.C. from Hawaii with her family. 

KITV4's Rick Quan was able to visit her office and see how she's making the adjustment to living in Washington D.C.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred