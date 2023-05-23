Rep. Jill Tokuda congratulates Iam Tongi on House floor, addresses "priced out of paradise" crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KITV4) -- Hawaii Representative Jill Tokuda, District 2, gave a moving speech on the House floor Tuesday, congratulating Kahuku native and American Idol winner Iam Tongi-- while also calling attention to Hawaii's high cost of living.
Iam Tongi, a proud son of Kahuku, just won @AmericanIdol's Season 21 and today I congratulated him on the House Floor. Iam captured the hearts of millions across the country with his soulful performances, becoming the first Hawaiʻi-born & Pacific Islander contestant to ever win. pic.twitter.com/ZJy1V9GtrE
"I rise to recognize a proud son of our area for winning American Idol," she told the chamber. "He captured the hearts of viewers across the country with his incredible voice and soulful tributes to his late father, Rodney. He not only showcased Hawaii's local music and sound, but also the problem of being 'priced out of paradise'".
In Iam's first American Idol audition, he tells the judges that despite being born and raised in Kahuku, Hawaii, he and his family had to move to Washington State several years ago, due to Hawaii's high cost of living.
"Our children like Iam are our greatest exports," says Rep. Tokuda. "That's not right. We must make Hawaii more affordable so families like his don't have to leave their home."
